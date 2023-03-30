Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 846,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 458,609 shares.The stock last traded at $29.99 and had previously closed at $29.88.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,281 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 826.5% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 970,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after purchasing an additional 866,039 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 1,079,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 736,517 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

