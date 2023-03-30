Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Gap Down to $14.10

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $13.79. Goldman Sachs BDC shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 167,831 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $4,378,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,391,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after buying an additional 164,282 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $2,087,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.