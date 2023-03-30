Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 30,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 78,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

FOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.52 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.11.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

