Goodwin Daniel L Acquires New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,840 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.25. 3,087,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,463,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day moving average of $141.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,641,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,588,588. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

