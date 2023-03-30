Goodwin Daniel L Grows Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter.

MUI stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $11.58. 23,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,765. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $13.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

