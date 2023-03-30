Goodwin Daniel L Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.10. 635,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,070,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

