Goodwin Daniel L Has $1.41 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 0.7% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.03.

PANW traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.91. 726,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,515,355. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.67. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,620.89, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

