Goodwin Daniel L Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DE traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $404.19. 498,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,101. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

