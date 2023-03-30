Gracell Biotechnologies’ (GRCL) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their overweight rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gracell Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.17.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. Analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

