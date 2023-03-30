Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Down 91.2% in March

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gratomic Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS CBULF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. Gratomic has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

