Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Down 91.2% in March

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Gratomic Stock Up 2.9 %
OTCMKTS CBULF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. Gratomic has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.75.
Gratomic Company Profile
