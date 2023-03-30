Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Buys 246 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 2.2% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,056 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $142,030,000 after purchasing an additional 535,910 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BDX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.17 and its 200-day moving average is $240.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

