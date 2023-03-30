Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Purchases 582 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.6% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $98.64. 2,231,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,101,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average is $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

