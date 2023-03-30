Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 28th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 384,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

GDOT traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 56,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,164. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $840.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.08. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDOT. Barclays decreased their target price on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

