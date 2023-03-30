GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Trading Up 0.5%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 14,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 31,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from $5.71 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7,475.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 680,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 671,251 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $1,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 300,895.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

