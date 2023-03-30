GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Trading Up 0.5%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 14,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 31,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from $5.71 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
