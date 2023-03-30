G&S Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,394 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,526,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.07.

GS traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $322.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,192. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.98 and its 200-day moving average is $345.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

