G&S Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,053 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after buying an additional 2,257,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,555,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,372,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.11. 197,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,566. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.