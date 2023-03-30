G&S Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,411 Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 28.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.0 %

MUSA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.00. 9,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.12 and its 200-day moving average is $275.91. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.52 and a 12 month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

