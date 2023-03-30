G&S Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,057 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 130.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.23. 20,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

