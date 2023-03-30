G&S Capital LLC Buys Shares of 508 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $404.41. 231,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,282. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.20 and a 200 day moving average of $404.79. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
