G&S Capital LLC Buys Shares of 508 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $404.41. 231,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,282. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.20 and a 200 day moving average of $404.79. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.