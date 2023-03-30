G&S Capital LLC Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

G&S Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 254.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 1.2% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.56. 115,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

