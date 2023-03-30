G&S Capital LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,066. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

