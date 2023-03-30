G&S Capital LLC Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 131,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

