G&S Capital LLC Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $113.21. The company had a trading volume of 188,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,419. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

