G&S Capital LLC Sells 5,962 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,867,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.78. 3,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,157. The company has a market cap of $549.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $82.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

