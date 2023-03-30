Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Investment analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMCR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.27.

IMCR opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.24. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Immunocore by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 204,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Immunocore by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

