Guggenheim Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $70.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.30.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $59.84 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 598.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

