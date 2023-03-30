Guggenheim Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $70.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
TTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.30.
Trade Desk Price Performance
NASDAQ TTD opened at $59.84 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 598.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75.
Insider Activity at Trade Desk
In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
