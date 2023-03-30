Guggenheim Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $110.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Guggenheim from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

PVH opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.41. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PVH will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 218.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $39,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

