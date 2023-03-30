Hall Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,866 shares during the period. Tilray accounts for about 0.8% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Tilray worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Tilray by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

TLRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.72.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

