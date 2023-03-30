Haywood Securities Cuts Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Price Target to C$0.60

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.72% from the company’s previous close.
Southern Energy Trading Down 4.7 %
CVE SOU traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$0.31. 396,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$1.49.
About Southern Energy
