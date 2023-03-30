Haywood Securities Cuts Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Price Target to C$0.60

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.72% from the company’s previous close.

Southern Energy Trading Down 4.7 %

CVE SOU traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$0.31. 396,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$1.49.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

About Southern Energy

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.