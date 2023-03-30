HC Wainwright Weighs in on MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.37. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.75 to C$25.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.58.

MAG Silver Trading Down 0.4 %

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG opened at C$16.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$23.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.75. The company has a current ratio of 26.20, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

