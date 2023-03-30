Head-To-Head Review: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) versus Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS)

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS – Get Rating) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sharps Technology and Tandem Diabetes Care, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Sharps Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharps Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Tandem Diabetes Care 0 5 5 0 2.50

Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus target price of $61.77, indicating a potential upside of 59.36%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Sharps Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

2.7% of Sharps Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. 55.2% of Sharps Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sharps Technology and Tandem Diabetes Care’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharps Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care $801.22 million 3.12 -$94.59 million ($1.48) -26.19

Sharps Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Profitability

This table compares Sharps Technology and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharps Technology N/A N/A N/A Tandem Diabetes Care -11.81% -10.88% -4.58%

About Sharps Technology

(Get Rating)

Sharps Technology Inc., a medical device company, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells safety syringe products in the United States. It offers Sharps Provensa, an ultra-low waste space syringe for the administration of various vaccines and injectable medications. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.