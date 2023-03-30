Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Whelan Financial grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 13,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 5,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,098.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.33. 37,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $234.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.66 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 3,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $77,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $200,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,293 shares of company stock valued at $279,465 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

