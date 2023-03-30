HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($47.31) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

