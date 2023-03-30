Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,800 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the second quarter worth about $533,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 55,787 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,237,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 398,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

