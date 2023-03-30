Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,430,173 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ARCH opened at $130.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. The company had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $3.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Stories

