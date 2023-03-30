Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,604,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,810,000 after acquiring an additional 74,722 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after acquiring an additional 506,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after acquiring an additional 86,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,879,000 after acquiring an additional 208,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD stock opened at $110.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.