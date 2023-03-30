Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 14,182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna Stock Performance

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,247,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,891,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $82,574,632. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $148.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.11 and a 200-day moving average of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.