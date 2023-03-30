Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.6 %

ABC stock opened at $158.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

