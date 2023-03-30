Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $461.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $457.35 and its 200-day moving average is $492.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

