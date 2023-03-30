Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 60,000 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.37% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 128.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 198.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.10 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $74,688.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at $483,681.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at $483,681.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Hanson II purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

