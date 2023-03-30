Hermez Network Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $180.14 million and $275,564.25 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.93 or 0.00017341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00029094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017656 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003407 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00198363 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,442.94 or 1.00031511 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.01121289 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $276,210.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.