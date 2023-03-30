Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.21

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as low as $2.02. Highway shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 8,571 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.25.

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

