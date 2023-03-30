holoride Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92,257.48 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $25.42 million and approximately $92,257.48 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, holoride has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.95 or 0.06379466 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00061655 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00021033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00040052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017884 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04567728 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $96,572.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

