Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 27,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 35,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Honey Badger Silver Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.30.

About Honey Badger Silver

(Get Rating)

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

Featured Articles

