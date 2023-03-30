Horizen (ZEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.69 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.56 or 0.00036945 BTC on exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $142.78 million and $10.69 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00129181 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00052261 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000963 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,522,456 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

