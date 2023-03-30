Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $10.35 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $10.35 or 0.00036802 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $139.92 million and approximately $13.66 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00134326 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00053380 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001788 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,525,206 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.