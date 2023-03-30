Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 5,187 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $587,635.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,586,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,832 shares of company stock worth $8,125,648. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

