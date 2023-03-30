HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 748.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 748.33 ($9.19).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.15) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.00) to GBX 650 ($7.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 840 ($10.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.78), for a total value of £334,901.31 ($411,477.22). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LON HSBA opened at GBX 554.70 ($6.82) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 908.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 596.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 533.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.08%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,426.23%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

