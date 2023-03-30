Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) EVP Purchases $58,600.00 in Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,767. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.53%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -256.40%.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.32.
Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.
Read More
