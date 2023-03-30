Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) EVP Purchases $58,600.00 in Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,767. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.53%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -256.40%.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

