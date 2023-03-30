Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW) Short Interest Up 122.4% in March

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 122.4% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Humacyte stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMAW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Humacyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUMAW opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62.

